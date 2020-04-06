Solskjaer must ‘raise funds’ as Man Utd transfer budget is revealed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to sell players this summer if he wants to increase his transfer budget at Manchester United, according to reports.

United allowed Solskjaer to bring in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January, while Bruno Fernandes arrived from Sporting Lisbon in a deal worth an initial 55 million euros (£46.6million).

Fernandes has already proved to be a shrewd purchase with the Portugal international contributing three goals and four assists in nine matches since his arrival.

And United are set to spend again when the transfer window reopens for business with Solskjaer reportedly keen on a number of players.

The Metro claims that the Fernandes deal means that Man Utd are set to give Solskjaer a transfer budget of ‘around £150m’.

The report reveals that Solskjaer ‘needs to raise funds elsewhere if he’s to complete an overhaul’ of his squad with rumours that Jesse Lingard is a target for Arsenal.

Lingard is ‘focused on resurrecting his career’ at Man Utd with the Metro adding that Lingard ‘wants to fight for his place at Old Trafford and won’t allow himself to be pushed out of the club’.

It is understood that selling Lingard ‘could help fund’ a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while United have also been linked heavily with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

