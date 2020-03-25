Solskjaer snubbed Liverpool after fish and chips at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he turned down the chance to join Liverpool and Bayern Munich before joining Manchester United in 1996.

The Norwegian was attracting attention from Europe’s top clubs after 41 goals in 54 games for Molde, but he claims there was only ever one choice.

“Were Liverpool and Bayern Munich in for me? Yes, [and] Cagliari, PSV and a couple of other teams. But I wouldn’t change the history. There was only one choice. It was fantastic when the call came,’ Solskjaer told the official Manchester United website.

“The owners of Molde asked me to come to the office. ‘We’ve got this offer – do you fancy it?’ Yeah, okay. They were going to go on holiday the next couple of days. [Then United chairman] Martin Edwards was going to go on holiday as well, so we had to come in the next day.

“Their private jet was down by some fault, so they booked and rented another private jet just to fly me over.’

Premier League transfers were a very different business 24 years ago and Solskjaer got the deal done with Sir Alex Fergsuon, on his own, over some fish and chips.

“I was nervous [before meeting Ferguson], because you’re afraid that you’re going to say something daft and he’s going to have a wrong first impression,” continued the Norwegian.

“I knew he’d not seen me play a game, so it was an important meeting for me.

“It was just me. We had fish and chips at Old Trafford, in the restaurant back there, and it was maybe half an hour or 45 minutes.

“He said: ‘Use the first six months in the Reserves, then after Christmas maybe we can integrate you into the first-team squad.’

“They were just negotiating the deal inside Old Trafford, and they were giving me a tour. The tour guide just asked me [why I was here] and I said ‘I’m here to sign a contract!’

“He actually gave me his pen to sign the contract with! It was a proud moment for him as well, I think.”

Solskjer won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League after his £1.5million move to Old Trafford, scoring 126 goals in 366 games.