Solskjaer tells Man Utd to chase £60m target despite setback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Man Utd that he is ‘keen’ for the club to pursue a move for Jack Grealish.

Man Utd are continuing to lay out their transfer plans despite the suspension of the Premier League season.

A £74m move for Kalidou Koulibaly has been mooted, while a world-record bid for Harry Kane has also been reported.

The long-term interest in Grealish was thought to be in jeopardy after the Aston Villa captain courted controversy by flouting the state-enforced lockdown to allegedly meet a friend two weeks ago.

That situation ‘raised eyebrows’ at Old Trafford but Solskjaer remains ‘keen to continue working towards a deal’. ESPN FC go into much more detail:

‘The Man Utd boss is confident that the processes put in place by the recruitment department to find out more about a target’s character and life away from football will answer any outstanding questions but he has already been impressed with the leadership Grealish has shown at Villa Park since becoming captain of his boyhood club.’

Grealish is said to be ‘open’ to the move, while Villa ‘are likely to demand upwards of £60m’ for a player Man Utd consider to be ‘more attainable’ than James Maddison of Leicester.

