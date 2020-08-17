Solskjaer urges Man Utd chiefs to splurge amid Sancho transfer stalemate with club ‘nowhere near’ Liverpool and City

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has insisted Manchester United’s board need to splash the cash to help turn them into title contenders.

The Old Trafford boss claimed Liverpool and Manchester City are “too far ahead” of his Red Devils side.

United, who finished third in the Premier League, are yet to make any signings this summer.

Solskjaer’s side looked set to sign top target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils spent more than two months negotiating a deal for the 20-year-old – but missed the deadline set by the Bundesliga side.

Solskjaer has called for the club to back him in the transfer market as he plans to sign “quality” players.

He said: “It’s a race. You can see teams building. We’re always looking at the squad and player logistics.

“It is definitely about quality – and it is going to cost money to get in players who are better than the ones we already have.

“We’re just working as normal and sticking to a plan.

“Qualifying for the Champions League brings us a harder schedule, but it also gives us more motivation to be with the best and challenging.

“That will make these players better.”

United have also been heavily linked to Jack Grealish, but are not yet close to securing his signature.

The Red Devils finished 15 points behind neighbours City in the league – and Solskjaer knows he needs to close the gap.

He added: “We still have a way to go to get to the level of the teams at the top of the Premier League.

“They are too far ahead of us.

“We are still growing, getting better of course, but we are not the finished article. Nowhere near.

“You need to plan ahead. It is not just about 11, 12 or 13 players.

“You have to have 19, 20, 21 or 22 that you can really rely on because if you play every three days for full a year it’s going to be mentally and physically difficult.

“We are always working towards having a competitive squad and the challenge for us now is to take the next step.

“That means winning trophies and keep trying to close the gap to the top two teams.

“And we have also got to make sure that the teams who finished below us in the table stay behind us.”