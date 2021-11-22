Solskjaer’s demise, Liverpool’s pressure, Chelsea’s Plan B, and Newcastle’s transfer strategy in the Premier League

Solskjaer’s demise, Liverpool’s pressure, Chelsea’s Plan B, and Newcastle’s transfer strategy

Daniel Storey examines all 20 Premier League teams, including three new managers and one who has lost his job.

Daniel Storey’s weekly verdict on the performances of all 20 Premier League teams is known as The Score.

Three new managers made their Premier League debuts at new clubs this season, and none of them lost.

Manchester United kept faith in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he was sacked after a humiliating loss to Watford.

Liverpool pressed Arsenal relentlessly and could have won by six or seven goals, while St James’ Park and Turf Moor both saw six goals.

Saturday, November 20

Sunday, November 21

From my match preview for the game at Anfield on Saturday:

“Now Arteta’s team is put to the test once more.

Even if they lose badly at Anfield, their world should not come crashing down around them like it has in recent years.

Arteta is convinced that he is part of something bigger, a club that is now being scrutinized more closely on its path to a better future.

But a win on Saturday, even if it’s just a point, would give that vision a boost.”

We’re about to learn about the concept of a “collapsed world.”

Arsenal were defeated by Liverpool by four goals, and it could have been six or seven if Aaron Ramsdale had not saved them.

All of the positive attributes were twisted into flaws: youth became naivety, expansive football was exploited, and passing out of the back became a series of misplaced balls and easy turnovers on which Liverpool feasted.

Now it’s all about Arsenal’s response.

Arsenal fans would have accepted being worse than the best but better than the rest this season if they had lost badly to Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

However, after losing 5-1 at Anfield with their tails between their legs in 2013-14, Arsenal only won two of their next eight league games.

The outcome was alarmingly similar; the response needed to be completely different.

It’s preferable to be lucky than good, but Steven Gerrard is out to prove that he can be both.

For long periods of the game, Brighton dominated and deserved to be in the lead heading into the final.

