Some small businesses got $ 0 while lenders got billions

Small business owners across America are outraged after the coronavirus aid program, which is designed to provide them with a financial lifeline, has exhausted their $ 350 billion fund less than two weeks after it started – while lenders have added almost $ 6 billion in fees Took home.

“We have weathered the economic difficulties of September 11th and the economic downturn of 2008 that lasted forever, but I don’t know if we will survive the COVID-19 economic disaster,” said Candace Senato, who is a tempe in Arizona has owned cargo shipping company for 28 years.

“I believe that the number of small businesses that have to close their doors will tragically exceed the expected number,” said Senato. “I would like to know who received the funds and from which banks. So far, none of the small businesses we know as we have received funding from our bank. “

The Small Business Administration has opened two programs: The $ 350 billion paycheck protection program offered companies with fewer than 500 employees a loan that could be turned into a free grant if it was used to cover payroll and payroll other allowable expenses are used and employees are not fired. The economic injury catastrophe loan provided up to $ 2 million in financial assistance to any company suffering losses as a result of the pandemic.

Now that the money for both programs has dried up, the frustrations of business owners have only increased.

“This is crazy,” said Doug Yurubi, co-owner of the Benn Conger Inn in the Finger Lakes region of New York. He applied for the SBA programs as soon as they were available, but after struggling to apply online, he had to print out and send in his documents. Because of problems, he was asked to go online and reapply. But at that point the funding was all gone.

“It’s frustrating because of the small time window to keep the business going,” Yurubi wrote. “That is not right.”

While some customers, especially those with community banks, have reported success in implementing the program, many small business owners are waiting for a lifeline that they are not sure will appear.

On Friday, the SBA announced the first definitive accounting for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act depletion for the early stages of the PPP program. A total of 1,661,367 loans from 4,975 lenders were approved for $ 342,277,999,103 by Friday midday, the SBA said in a press release.

The total approved amount was lower than the allocated $ 349 billion as approximately $ 6 billion was used for lender fees as required by law.

The top five industries that received the loans in descending order were construction, services, manufacturing, healthcare, and lodging and catering services. These loans made up almost 60 percent of the total.

California received the most PPP loans by state, at $ 33 billion, followed by Texas ($ 28 billion). New York ($ 20 billion); Florida (nearly $ 18 billion); and Illinois (nearly $ 16 billion). Three quarters of the loans were $ 150,000 and below. Four percent of the loans were over $ 1 million, which is almost 45 percent of the total money disbursed.

However, despite the pledged funding, the country’s largest retail banks have largely been unable or unwilling to share figures on how much money has actually been deposited into customers’ bank accounts.

Chase announced this week that around $ 14 billion had been posted to accounts. Citigroup announced that it had received applications for $ 3 billion. Bank of America said it had received over 330,000 applications, and CEO Brian Moynihan said “thousands” had been approved by the SBA. Wells Fargo said it received over 370,000 “expressions of interest”, and “some” of these customers submitted a formal application, the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reported.

“We will continue to prepare small and medium-sized business applications in our existing pipeline and submit them to the SBA as funds become available,” Wells Fargo spokeswoman Vickee Adams told NBC News. “We are ready to help the hundreds of thousands of customers who are waiting for this much-needed support.”

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, experts say that small business owners shouldn’t give up.

While Republicans and Democrats both want to replenish the funds, they are unlikely to resolve their differences over how to do this and whether to shutdown vulnerable groups and add funds to hospitals and state governments before Congress resumes in May becomes.

In the meantime, small business owners can still apply to the many banks that are still accepting and processing applications, awaiting additional funding. If you have already applied, you should continue to work with your banker to ensure that all documents are ready, said James Brower, partner at Marks Paneth, an accounting and advisory firm.

“Collect data and submit an application to at least match,” said Brower.