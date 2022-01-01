‘Something isn’t right,’ says Merson, who believes there is a lot going on behind the scenes at Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick should DROP Cristiano Ronaldo, according to PAUL MERSON.

This comes after Ronaldo, 36, was chastised for his performance and demeanor in last week’s drab 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

On Thursday night, the Portuguese captain also missed a sitter against Burnley, which he would have normally buried.

And ex-England and Arsenal playmaker Merson, 53, believes something is ‘wrong’ in United’s camp at Old Trafford.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get with Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They got lucky against Norwich City and were never going to beat Newcastle United away from home, so this will be a difficult game for them once again.”

“I don’t think they’ll finish in the top four,” says the analyst.

“Manchester United are still a long way off, but if they can finish fourth, it’ll be a fantastic season for them.”

“When it comes to their team, I believe Cristiano Ronaldo should be left out.

“It’s unlikely, but Edinson Cavani should start up front, with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Mason Greenwood vying for a spot on the wings.”

“Something isn’t quite right.”

I believe there is a lot going on behind the scenes, and things don’t appear to be going well for them.”

The club’s current status among the Premier League elite was discussed by Ronaldo himself on Instagram at the turn of the year.

“I’m not happy with what we’re doing at Manchester United,” he said.

I’m confident that none of us are happy.

“We understand that we must work harder, play better, and deliver significantly more than we are currently doing.

“Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a season’s turning point! Let’s welcome 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mindset!”

“Let’s go above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars, and let’s put this club back where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on everyone!”

On Monday night, Man United, who are currently in sixth place in the Premier League, will face Wolves, who are currently in eighth place.