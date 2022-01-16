‘Sometimes you just need a change,’ says ex-Leeds star Dacourt, who believes Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United could be a good thing for a fresh start.

‘Sometimes you need a change,’ says ex-Leeds midfielder Dacourt, who believes Paul Pogba’s departure from Manchester United could be a good thing for a fresh start.

Olivier Dacourt, a former Leeds and Everton player, believes Paul Pogba may have to leave Manchester United in search of a club that shares his ambitions.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Red Devils midfielder’s future at Old Trafford is uncertain.

United has offered him a new contract, which SunSport exclusively revealed earlier this month, but the player has yet to decide whether or not to accept.

If the France international decides to leave, he will have plenty of suitors, with PSG, Real Madrid, and Juventus all keeping an eye on him.

And Dacourt, who won the Serie A title twice with Inter Milan, believes that a new start is exactly what his countryman requires.

“Manchester United is one of the biggest teams in the world,” he said to SunSport when asked if now is the best time to leave the Theatre of Dreams.

“However, after spending so many years with one club, it’s sometimes necessary to change in order to progress as a footballer.”

“You develop bad habits, repeat the same actions, and end up going through the motions.”

“If Paul leaves Manchester United, he needs to join a big club that shares his ambitions and can provide him with a genuine challenge.”

If Pogba decides to leave England in the summer, PSG is said to be leading the race to sign him.

Dacourt, on the other hand, is unsure whether Les Parisiens are interested in signing the ex-Old Lady ace.

“I’m not sure really,” he said when asked about the PSG rumours.

“These days, every player wants to join PSG because they have the money, ambition, and ability to win the Champions League.”

“However, because PSG cannot sign everyone, I’m not sure he’s on their radar.”

Pogba has been out with a hamstring injury since October, when he last played in a 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

