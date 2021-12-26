Son Heung-min owns a £1.5 million car collection, which includes an ultra-rare £1 million Ferrari LaFerrari.

Son Heung-min has a £1.5 million car collection, which includes an ultra-rare £1 million Ferrari LaFerrari.

SON HEUNG-MIN isn’t the type of player you’d expect to spend a lot of money on one of the world’s most expensive automobiles.

The 29-year-old Tottenham star is quiet and prefers to let his boots do the talking.

The £110,000-a-week forward, on the other hand, owns a £1.5 million fleet of cars.

And a rare supercar available to only a few people takes pride of place in his North London garage.

Only 499 of these incredible cars were produced, and Son owns one.

Spurs told him he couldn’t have a red one because of their rivalry with Arsenal, so he went with black instead.

Even a Premier League footballer on top pay would have to save for a long time to be able to afford it, which is worth around £1,150,000.

Buyers must be familiar with the Ferrari brand in order to purchase the most powerful street-legal supercar produced by the Italian manufacturer.

That means they must have previously owned a Ferrari in order to purchase one, with some reports claiming that potential buyers will not be considered unless they have owned FIVE Ferraris.

Son’s black model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine with a total power output of 950bhp and a top speed of 227 mph, thanks to the HY-KERS system.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, meanwhile, has one at home.

In 2014, the South Korean actor was seen getting behind the wheel of his white R8 with ex-girlfriend Minah, a pop sensation in their home country.

Son’s car, which starts at £112,520 for the most basic model, is almost certain to have a few extras.

The 5.2L V10 engine is powerful, and the sleek design attracts attention if you’re quick enough to catch a glimpse of it whizzing by at 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds.

Son owns Maserati’s first SUV, which starts at £60,000.

However, there is a snag.

Son is so well-liked in his native Italy that the Italian manufacturer gave him the model as a present.

The motor was given to the ex-Leverkusen player because it “might be the most matching vehicle to Son, who can play with delicacy and unstoppable power,” according to a statement from Korea’s official Maserati importer.

It’s difficult to argue with that.

Son’s 4×4 isn’t the only one he owns…

Son, who is a staple of the Premier League’s diet, would jump at the chance to get his hands on a Range Rover.

He’s done his homework…

