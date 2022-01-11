Son Heung-min’s injury for the Carabao Cup is one of Conte’s most significant challenges yet.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news: Son Heung-min’s Carabao Cup injury is one of Conte’s biggest challenges yet.

Son will miss crucial derbies against Chelsea and Arsenal, and finding a replacement will be difficult given Steven Bergwijn’s injury.

Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the Carabao Cup final were already on a knife’s edge when Son Heung-min injured his muscle in the semi-final first leg loss to Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the 79th minute of the Carabao Cup tie by Giovani Lo Celso, despite Antonio Conte initially denying that the decision was made due to an injury.

The Spurs manager explained, “It was to give some rest.”

“The next day, he felt a little pain in his muscle, in his leg, and he went to the doctor for a scan… He has an injury.”

I’m not sure, but he could probably go until the end of this cycle, before the international break.”

The South Korean international has already missed one game, a 3-1 FA Cup third-round victory over Morecambe.

Spurs started with a front two of Bryan Gil and Dele Alli, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura resting before coming off the bench with Spurs trailing 1-0.

Conte will have to find a way to fill the void left by Son in the second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday night and the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.

It’ll be one of his most difficult tactical decisions since taking office in November.

The obvious replacement would be Steven Berwijn, but the winger has been dealing with a calf injury.

Bergwijn’s long-term future at the club is also in doubt, with reports linking him with a return to the Eredivisie – though Conte insisted on Tuesday that Bergwijn was still part of his plans.

“I have faith in him,” he said.

“He’s a player who isn’t like Sonny, Lucas, or Harry in any way.

He’s a creative player who we don’t have in our squad, and he’s very good in one-on-one situations.”

Gil, on the other hand, struggled against Morecambe and has only made 13 appearances in total.

He has yet to score or register an assist since arriving from Sevilla in the summer. He was playing out of position in Sunday’s cup game.

Jose Mourinho has a history of experimenting.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Tottenham team news vs Chelsea: Son Heung-min injury for Carabao Cup is one of Conte’s biggest challenges yet