‘Sons of bitches,’ according to UFC fighter Michel Prazeres, who claims that FERTILITY treatment has put his career on hold following a USADA ban.

‘Sons of bitches,’ according to UFC fighter Michel Prazeres, who claims that FERTILITY treatment has ruined his career following a USADA ban.

After testing positive for clomiphene and its metabolites, oxandrolone metabolites, and high testosterone levels, the 40-year-old was barred from competing in MMA in the United States for four years.

However, Prazeres, who has accepted the suspension and has already requested to be released by the UFC, insists he did not take banned substances voluntarily.

“I told [USADA] everything,” ‘Trator’ said to MMA Fighting.

I stated that my wife and I were undergoing fertility treatment in order to have another child.

“This is a drug, not a steroid.”

They interrogated me, my wife, and my doctor, taking all of my receipts and medical records, as well as the exams I’d completed, and these sons of bitches continue to do so?”

“USADA is a w***e and a bitch.

They can punish the person in any way they want.”

Prazeres, for one, isn’t ready to give up his fighting career just yet.

“I couldn’t care less about USADA,” he continued.

Brazil is a place where I can fight and make money.”

Prazeres has previously failed a drug test administered by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

This was discovered in a urine sample taken shortly after his February 23, 2019 defeat to Ismael Naurdiev.

He only returned to action in June of this year, when Shavkat Rakhmonov submitted him at UFC Vegas 30.