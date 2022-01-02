Souness and Hasslebaink slam Carragher over Mane’s elbow, prompting the Chelsea legend to ask, “Have you got your red hat on?”

Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink tore into JAMIE CARRAGHER after he suggested Sadio Mane should not have been sent off against Chelsea.

When the two challenged for an aerial ball, Mane appeared to elbow Cesar Azipilicueta seconds into the game.

“I think that’s one of those ones that comes into the orange category,” Carragher said of the incident after the match on Sky Sports.

“Rather than his forearm, the point of the elbow catches him.

“It’s one of those colors that isn’t quite a red but isn’t quite a yellow.”

“Are you serious? Have you got your red hat on or your football hat on?” Hasselbaink responded.

“It puts the player in danger because he uses his elbow.”

Officials must justify their actions, but that is a red card.

“He’ll go after him no matter where he catches him.”

That’s what he does, whack. If he jumps and grows big, that’s fine, but he doesn’t.

And Souness agreed, saying, “He leads with the elbow, it’s violent.”

Keep an eye out for the ball; it isn’t close to him.”

Carragher chimed in, “He hits him with his wrist, not his elbow.”

“It doesn’t matter,” Souness responded. “If you’re leading with that, it’s a send-off.”

