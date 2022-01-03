Souness claims Man City has the best Premier League squad ever, but is it better than Man United’s treble-winning team or Arsenal’s Invincibles?

GRAEME SOUNESS believes Manchester City’s current squad is the best ever to play in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s unbeaten Invincibles and Manchester United’s treble-winning team are examples of this.

Pep Guardiola’s City have a ten-point lead over Chelsea in second place and are favourites to retain their title.

On Sunday, Souness made the claim after the Blues were held to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge by third-placed Liverpool.

“City, in my opinion, have the strongest group of players in the history of English football,” he told Sky Sports.

“If some players’ form starts to deteriorate, they can chop and change it.

“There isn’t much of a difference between the starting XI and the XI that ends up starting games, and that is a tremendous strength.”

But how does Souness’ claim hold up against some of the Premier League’s most illustrious sides?

SunSport takes a look back over the years to see where Pep Guardiola’s team ranks among the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Pep Guardiola’s ruthless point-scorers appear to be on their way to yet another Premier League title this season.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Raheem Sterling are all at the top of their game under the Spanish tactician.

He lost Sergio Aguero from last season’s champions, but in the summer he signed England’s Jack Grealish.

And, while they’ve continued to win despite the absence of a proven goalscorer, who knows who they’ll sign in January after Ferran Torres’ departure to Barcelona.

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, and newcomer Dimitar Berbatov make up the front four.

At the back, there’s Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

And the Class of 92 is still largely intact, with many years of combined experience.

At Wembley, a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona kept the double winners from defending their European crown from the previous season.

The 0809 Red Devils, on the other hand, won their third league title in a row, prompting us to wonder if this was Sir Alex Ferguson’s greatest Premier League team ever.

Jose Mourinho’s second title-winning team was arguably better than his first…

