Graeme Souness has named Brazil legend Zico as “one of the few players I could never lay a finger on”.

Souness enjoyed a wonderful playing career – not that Paul Pogba has heard of him – from 1970 to 1991.

Most of his success came with Liverpool, who he left after six wonderful years to move to Sampdoria in Italy.

That spell would last only two years and came to an end when he joined Rangers, but he helped win the club their first Coppa Italia and tested himself in perhaps the hardest league ever.

As part of a wonderful Sky Sports look at Serie A in the 1980s, Souness recalled some of his toughest opponents, with Zico chief among them.

“The boy Junior never gets mentioned as a great in Brazilian terms but believe me he was,” he said of the Roma midfielder.

“As for Zico, he was one of the few players I could never lay a finger on. All the big players were in Italy in the ’80s.

“In those days, if you were playing a game of football and it wasn’t quite working, the rules were different and you could get away with a bit more mischief.”

Zico also spent just a couple of years in Italy with Udinese, but established himself as something of a legend at the club despite their relative under-performance at the time.

Junior, a member of Brazil’s famed 1982 World Cup squad, was one of a number of stars from the continent to move to Italy during the decade. He played for Torino from 1984 to 1987, then joined Pescara before returning to his home country in 1989.