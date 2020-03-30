Souness rips into Pogba with fresh rant at the Man Utd midfielder

Graeme Souness has claimed it would be “an absolute doddle” to play against Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a fresh rant at the France international.

The Liverpool legend has previously criticised Pogba for “dancing at a wedding”, setting a “bad example” for other Man Utd players and numerous other things.

Souness was involved in a Q&A with the Sunday Times readers with one asking him about his apparent “disdain” for Pogba. The reader asks: “Much has been made of your apparent disdain for Paul Pogba. Is this a misconception? Should you have been his team-mate, what words of advice do you feel that you would have offered him?”

To which Souness replied: “Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player – great athleticism, super technique – but his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine.

“He goes out with one thought in his mind: ‘I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.’

“My attitude, the way I was taught, was: ‘Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.’ He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.”

