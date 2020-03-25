South Africa announces closure as the corona virus spreads

Pretoria (AFP) – South Africa announced a three-week block on Monday with soldiers patrolling the streets to ensure compliance as more countries across the continent reported coronavirus deaths and the spread of the disease.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government had “decided to enforce a 21-day nationwide ban from midnight on Thursday” to “avoid a human disaster.”

In Africa’s most developed economy – the highest in sub-Saharan Africa – there were more than 400 cases of coronavirus, with the number increasing six-fold in just eight days.

Ramaphosa said the numbers could change as South Africa “has a large number of people with suppressed immunity due to high levels of HIV and TB, as well as high levels of poverty and malnutrition”.

“This is a crucial measure to protect millions of South Africans from infection,” he said. “Without decisive action, the number of people infected will quickly increase to hundreds of thousands.”

Ramaphosa said the army would patrol the streets with the police to ensure that the ban was upheld.

More African countries were expected to announce strict detention measures after their borders were sealed and public places closed.

DR Congo closed its second city of Lubumbashi for 48 hours on Monday and deployed security forces. The streets were deserted and shops were closed, an AFP journalist said.

The move took place after two people with suspected coronavirus arrived on a scheduled flight from the capital Kinshasa on Sunday.

Fast track tests were performed on them and the results were positive.

“As of Monday, a 48-hour sentence was imposed across the Haut-Katanga province,” Governor Jacques Kyabula said in a statement.

The measure “will allow the authorities to identify the other passengers on board this quarantine aircraft,” he said.

The aircraft carried 77 passengers, the authorities said.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has registered 30 cases of coronavirus since March 10, two of which are fatal.

– increasing cases –

Africa has been slow to watch the horrific rise in virus cases in the Middle East and Europe.

The reason for this is unclear, but many African countries have used the precious time to impose travel restrictions, close schools and demand social distancing.

However, the numbers are now increasing significantly.

According to a toll compiled by AFP, the number of known cases across the continent – including North Africa – was more than 1,600 on Monday, around 50 of which were fatal.

The first case found south of the Sahara was announced on February 28 in the Nigerian city of Lagos, and the first death was reported last Wednesday in the Sahel state of Burkina Faso.

Deaths followed in Gabon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mauritius.

On Monday, three more countries were added to this list: Nigeria – the most populous country in Africa – and Gambia in West Africa and Zimbabwe in the south.

All three deaths concerned people who had arrived after extensive trips abroad.

The Nigerian death was a 67-year-old man who had returned from medical treatment in the UK and was suffering from cancer and diabetes, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said.

The death in The Gambia was a 70-year-old hiking teacher from Bangladesh who had traveled from neighboring Senegal.

In Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Health reported the death of a 30-year-old man who traveled to New York last month and returned to Johannesburg in neighboring South Africa on March 9.

– danger to Africa –

Ghana closed schools and universities and held public events on Monday, while in Burkina Faso a source of security said the authorities “had been thinking more and more about totally isolating the population for two or three weeks.”

Rwanda late Saturday banned any “non-essential” movement, Gabon imposed a curfew on the night, while Mauritius in the Indian Ocean began a 14-day ban on Friday.

Health experts have warned loudly and repeatedly about Africa’s susceptibility to coronaviruses.

Crowded shantytowns, poor sanitation and dilapidated health infrastructure provide ideal opportunities for the deadly microbe.

“The system itself is overloaded and insufficient to cope with a coronavirus epidemic,” Zimbabwean doctor Norman Matara told AFP last week.

He said that there were only eight functioning intensive care units and two isolation units across his country.

Disasters can also occur in countries where there is little or no social security network to help people buy groceries or pay their bills.

“In reality, a partial or total restriction could have catastrophic effects on the African continent,” said Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyala on her Facebook page.