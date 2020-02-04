South Africa v England LIVE: Follow first ODI from Cape Town 

Eoin Morgan leads out his England team as world champions for the first time on Tuesday against South Africa in Cape Town.

The first ODI marks the start of the cycle towards the next 50-over World Cup, with England tasting victory at Lord’s last summer in historic fashion against New Zealand.

Only Morgan, plus Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root and Chris Woakes are expected to retain their spot from the side that beat the Black Caps in last year’s nerve-shredding World Cup final at Lord’s.

On their last visit to South Africa in 2016, England lost the ODI series 3-2 despite winning the first two matches, and it is those memories, plus their T20 World Cup final defeat later that year, that drives Morgan on.

Morgan said: ‘I don’t think for one instance that guys are taking the position we are in for granted but also they will look further beyond winning one World Cup.

‘Days like the T20 World Cup final in 2016, losing down here in the fashion that we did the last time we were here, really do contribute to creating that drive moving forward.

‘Us recognising things don’t last forever, and trying to make the most of it is extremely important because sides over the years have had unbelievably great individual players but actually haven’t won a great deal.