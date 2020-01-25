South Africa vs England LIVE: Follow day two of the fourth test in Johannesburg

England return to action on day two of the fourth and final test match in search of a strong first innings to heap pressure on hosts South Africa as they look to secure series victory in Johannesburg.

After a rain-delayed start to day one, openers Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley made an opening century partnership before the Proteas captured late wickets to leave the game nicely poised on the second day.

Joe Root and Ollie Pope will take to the crease at the start of play with the captain notching England’s 500,000th run on Friday.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ben Stokes found himself in hot water after he verbally abused a bespectacled spectator following his dismissal for two runs.

