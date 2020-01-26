South Africa vs England LIVE: Hosts bowled out for 183 as England take control of fourth Test

England bowled South Africa out for 183 before lunch on day three of the fourth Test at the Wanderers.

With the hosts starting the day on 88-6, England grabbed a seventh in quick time as Chris Woakes removed Vernon Philander.

The all-rounder had been looking to turn the ball off his pads but saw a thick leading edge loop up to Stuart Broad at mid-off.

And after Ben Stokes removed Dwaine Pretorius, Wood cleaned up the tail – bowling danger man Quinton de Kock for 76 and tempting Dane Paterson into edging behind to Jos Buttler for his fifth wicket of the innings.

It was then confirmed during the lunch break that England would bat again, opting not to enforce the follow-on with a lead of 217 runs.

