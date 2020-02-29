South Korea urges citizens to stay at home in the “critical moment” of the virus battle

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea asked citizens to stay inside on Saturday as it warned of a “critical moment” in its fight against coronavirus after experiencing the biggest daily jump in infection. 594 new cases led to 2,931.

South Korea has been struggling with the biggest outbreak of the virus outside of China, with a recent death increasing the death toll to 17 as the number of infections has risen to record levels every day since the country confirmed its first patient on January 20.

“We asked you not to attend public events this weekend, including a religious gathering or protest,” Deputy Health Minister Kim Kang-lip said in a briefing.

It was a “critical moment” to curb the spread of the virus, he said, adding, “Please stay home and do not go outside and minimize contact with other people.”

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 476 of the new cases came from the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church was at the center of the outbreak, and 60 from nearby North Gyeongsang Province.

Health officials have tested over 210,000 church members and 65,000 trainees who have been linked to most cases after a 61-year-old woman named “Patient 31” attended church services there before being tested positive.

More than 88% were checked and about 3,300 showed symptoms such as fever, Kim added.

Some provincial officials want to file criminal charges against the church, saying that it has refused to publish a full list of members, although the church has denied the charge and called for an end to “defamation and suppression” of its followers.

Kim said the government is working with city officials to verify that the church does not provide an incomplete list.

A court rejected a plan by conservative groups criticizing President Moon Jae-in for a massive weekend rally in downtown Seoul, citing health concerns.

The rapid spread of the corona virus has fueled the fear of a pandemic. Six countries reported their first cases this week when the World Health Organization raised its global risk warning to “very high”.

In China, it killed more than 2,800 people and infected about 79,000 after it emerged in downtown Wuhan late last year.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; editing by Sandra Maler and Clarence Fernandez)