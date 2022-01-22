Southampton 1 Man City 1: The Saints survive VAR checks for a red card and a penalty, ending the visitors’ 12-game Premier League winning streak.

Southampton 1 Man City 1: Saints survive VAR checks for a red card and a penalty, ending the visitors’ 12-game Premier League winning streak.

MANCHESTER CITY have dropped their first Premier League points since October, giving their title rivals a ray of hope.

With a brilliantly-taken goal inside seven minutes, Kyle Walker-Peters gave Southampton a shock lead.

After the break, Aymeric Laporter headed home Kevin De Bruyne’s free-kick to give City the lead.

Pep Guardiola’s side had won 12 Premier League games in a row heading into this match, but Saints had beaten them here two seasons ago and drew 0-0 at the Etihad earlier this season.

The hosts had barely touched the ball in the first half when full-back Walker-Peters played a neat one-two with Nathan Redmond before crashing the ball past Ederson with his outside foot.

It was a fantastic strike that boosted Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side after Armando Broja’s clinical finish was ruled out for offside midway through the first half.

When Jan Bednarek caught Jack Grealish high on the ankle, he only received a yellow card, leaving the £100 million man writhing in pain.

Just after half-time, Bednarek nearly scored when he headed on James Ward-Prowse’s corner at the near post, but Ederson was in the right place and pushed the ball away.

Pep Guardiola had dubbed Ward-Prowse the best free-kick taker in the world before the game.

Saints hit the post following Ward-Prowse’s corner, as Broja hit the woodwork before Bednarek smashed over from one of England’s dead-balls.

City had run out of ideas, but Laporte came from deep to head home De Bruyne’s free-kick, and suddenly they were level.

De Bruyne smashed the post with a brilliant strike from outside the area as the visitors pushed on.

De Bruyne was then taken out by a combination of Mohammed Salisu and Oriol Romeu as he burst into the area.

After a thorough examination, the VAR concluded that the offence occurred outside of the box.

When Stuart Armstrong caught Laporte with a high foot on the Spaniard’s thigh, he was holding his breath, but Stockley Park insisted it was not a sending-off offence.

Southampton earned a well-deserved point, putting a dent in City’s title bid.

Guardiola’s team is still 11 points ahead of Liverpool in second place, so the smart money is on them to win the Premier League for the fourth time in five seasons.

