Southampton 2 Leicester 2: James Maddison earns a point for the Foxes after a fan medical emergency forced a postponement of the Premier League match.

Southampton 2 Leicester 2: James Maddison earns a point for the Foxes after a fan medical emergency forced the match to be postponed.

Jan Bednarek and Che Adams gave the Saints the lead twice, but Jonny Evans and Maddison clawed it back both times.

Following a short corner routine by James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Teila, Bednarek gave the home team the lead after only 150 seconds.

Mohammed Salisu received Teila’s cross and saw his first-time shot rebound off Foxes goalkeeper Michael Schmeichel’s arm and leg.

And there was the Polish defender, who slammed his fourth goal of the season past the helpless Danish goalkeeper at St Mary’s.

After two away defeats at Norwich and Liverpool, it’s no surprise that Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was overjoyed.

But he had to be worried because in the three previous games in which Bednarek had scored, his team had lost 3-2.

Evans then calmed the nerves of the home fans by equalizing on 21 minutes after Wilfred Ndidi’s shot was parried into his path by Alex MCarthy.

It was the Northern Ireland defender’s first goal since a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s last season.

If Schmeichel was irritated by his failure to stop Southampton’s first goal, he was outraged when the hosts took the lead again 13 minutes later.

When Adams was left alone to net Nathan Redmond’s cross with a diving header, the goalkeeper screamed angrily.

The Foxes had won three of their last four games on the south coast, scoring 16 goals in the process, so this was not what they had expected.

They thrashed the Saints 9-0 two years ago, the biggest away defeat in top-flight English football history.

Southampton, on the other hand, were not having it their way, cutting open the City defense at will before the break.

Jamie Vardy, who has his own freezing Cryotherapy chamber at home to aid blood flow, was frozen out in the first half as he struggled to make an impact.

This was the 34-year-old’s first midweek start of the season, as manager Brendan Rodgers wanted to keep him fresh for the weekend league games.

A medical emergency in the stands caused the start of the second half to be delayed for ten minutes.

When Maddison turned Valentino Livramento inside out before slamming the ball inside the near post four minutes after the re-start, Leicester caught the Saints off guard.

Only a fantastic save by McCarthy 20 minutes from time prevented Harvey Barnes from scoring a spectacular winner.

Then Vardy bolted ahead of McCarthy…

