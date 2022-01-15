Southampton are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a loan deal.

Southampton is interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a loan deal.

According to reports, Southampton has approached Manchester United about signing goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Henderson, 24, has made it clear that he wants to play in the first team, and Ralf Rangnick revealed that he had requested a transfer away from the club.

The Saints have reportedly inquired about signing the young goalkeeper, according to Football Insider.

Henderson has not appeared in a single Premier League game this season and appears to be fed up with being forced to play behind David de Gea.

Under both Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Rangnick’s management, the Spanish goalkeeper has been outstanding between the posts.

Henderson, on the other hand, has played only 158 minutes this season, 90 of which came in the Carabao Cup.

This is a setback for the young Englishman, who had fought his way onto the team sheet towards the end of the previous season.

Despite his lack of playing time this season, Man Utd and Rangnick are keen to keep the 24-year-old.

“He [Henderson] asked me a couple of weeks ago, but I told him I’d rather have him stay until the end of the season,” the Red Devils interim manager said.

“We’re happy with our goalkeepers, but I wouldn’t want him to leave if it were up to me.”

“David is doing well, but we have Covid, and you never know when you might get injured, and we need three top goalkeepers.”

The goalkeeper’s contract is reportedly worth over £100,000 per week and runs until 2025.

