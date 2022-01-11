Southampton beat Brentford 4-1 to move up to 11th place in the Premier League. Bednarek, Broja, and Adams all scored as the Saints thrashed the Bees.

Southampton defeat Brentford 4-1 to move up to 11th in the Premier League table. Bednarek, Broja, and Adams score for the Saints.

If the Dragan follows this path, Southampton fans will be treated to a high-octane show.

Dragan Solak, the Saints’ new owner, attended his first game and was treated to a nail-biter.

As the goals flew in, the Serbian, who helped finance the club’s takeover by new company Sport Republic earlier this month, was up and applauding.

After Jan Bednarek flicked home James Ward-Prowse’s corner, the media mogul was ecstatic.

Brentford equalized through Vitaly Janelt’s brilliant strike, but went into the break down to an own goal by keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

On 49 minutes, Armando Broja raced in to make it 3-1 for billionaire Solak, before sub Che Adams completed the job.

While Solak’s presence drew attention, Rasmus Ankersen, another new supremo, loomed large over the game.

The astute Dane served as Brentford’s co-director of football for six years, assisting in the planning of the club’s path to the Promised Land through judicious spending.

He left the Bees in December and was quickly named CEO and co-founder of Sport Republic, where he collaborated with fellow Dane and company chairman Henrik Kraft.

This was one of many fixtures that had to be rearranged in the last few months due to Covid.

Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been irritated by clubs that appear to be breaking the rules by postponing games when injuries, rather than Covid cases, are the main issue.

The enraged Austrian has gone so far as to demand that any clubs found guilty of this forfeit their games automatically.

However, this match was legitimately postponed on December 18 after Brentford was forced to close their training ground two days prior due to 13 cases affecting the club.

Ward-Prowse’s set-piece abilities were praised by Bees manager Thomas Frank ahead of the match, with the midfielder being compared to Lionel Messi in the global free-kick rankings.

As a result, it should have come as no surprise to the Danish manager when his side fell behind early on thanks to one of Ward-Prowse’s set-pieces, which Bednarek flicked in his corner.

It was a fast-paced game with players eager to get started as soon as possible, which made it a lot of fun for everyone watching.

Unfortunately, that was only for those in attendance at St Mary’s because the game was originally scheduled for a 3 p.m. Saturday kick-off and thus would not be televised.

On 23 minutes, Brentford equalized when Bryan Mbeumo delivered a cross for Janelt…

