Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl bans shaking hands, autographs and fan selfies due to coronavirus

Ralph Hasenhuttl revealed how he has banned his Southampton players from shaking hands, signing autographs or taking selfies with supporters until the Coronavirus scare subsides.

The Saints were beaten 3-1 by West Ham at the London Stadium and Hasenhuttl was responding to reports that Premier League officials could end the season early.

Like Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce, Hasenhuttl has banned shaking hands at his club, while they are trying to limit the contact between players and the fans.

‘We must pay attention to not have too much panic about it,’ Hasenhuttl said.

‘What you can do is keep your hands clean and try to avoid contact, like selfies and autographs.

‘You should try to avoid every contact with everybody, also the handshake in the morning.

‘The fans will understand it at the moment and we don’t want to spread it.’