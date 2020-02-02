Southampton defender Maya Yoshida set to leave with Sampdoria interested

Long-serving defender Maya Yoshida looks set to leave Southampton and join Sampdoria, it is understood.

The 31-year-old moved to St Mary’s from Dutch side VVV Venlo shortly after their promotion to the Premier League in 2012.

Yoshida has been a key figure during that period but has found playing time restricted under Ralph Hasenhuttl this season.

He has featured just 11 times for the Saints in all competitions this season.

It is understood Serie A side Sampdoria have made a late move for the centre back, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The loan until the end of the season would be worth around £3million to Saints and end the possibility of Kevin Danso cutting his loan short.