Southampton hold talks to avoid furloughing non-playing staff during coronavirus pandemic

Southampton were locked in talks to avoid the controversial step of furloughing staff on Tuesday.

A host of Premier League clubs have taken the contentious move of using the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, which entitles them to 80 per cent of an employees salary up to £2,500 a month.

Those decisions have sparked huge criticism due to the widely held belief that state money is not meant for multi-million pound companies such as Premier League football clubs.

But Sportsmail can reveal Southampton, like many teams, have seriously considered the tactic as club chiefs try to safeguard their financial future.

Those discussions have even reached the point of identifying potential job roles that could be furloughed due to the lack of competition. Staff members are aware of the threat of furloughing and are awaiting definitive news.

The club held high-level discussions on Tuesday to explore alternatives to furloughing non-footballing members of staff and there was confidence that they could avoid the controversial step.

Like the other 19 top-flight clubs, Southampton are in talks with their players over recommendations from the Premier League to agree 30 per cent pay cuts. If that can be agreed, then the Saints would be in a stronger position to resist the need to furlough staff.

Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich have all furloughed non-playing members of staff, while reports suggested on Tuesday that Sheffield United are also considering going down the same route.

Liverpool had initially also intended to use the Government fund to pay staff members, but have since reversed the decision following major condemnation.