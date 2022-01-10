Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has chastised Premier League clubs for calling off games when Covid isn’t a factor.

Hasenhuttl, the Southampton manager, criticizes Premier League clubs for canceling games when Covid isn’t a “decisive factor.”

RALPH HASENHUTTL has slammed Premier League clubs for postponing games, claiming that the coronavirus is “not the deciding factor.”

His Southampton side will play Brentford tomorrow, while Leicester’s match against Everton has been postponed due to coronavirus cases, injuries, and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups.

Hasenhuttl, who is upset, claims that he has always tried to field a team, regardless of how many injuries or covid cases he has in his squad, and wants the rules on postponing games changed.

“I cannot speak about the situation there [in Leicester], but I am aware of our situation,” he said.

“We have international call-ups as well.”

We also have some covid cases.

We’ve also got a lot of injuries, and we just signed a new goalkeeper [Willy Caballero] before we had to cancel a game.

“We had a clear message in the summer that we needed to play when we had enough players.

“I am unable to comment on the opposition’s situation.”

The Premier League should be aware of the details, but we do not have access to them due to a lack of transparency.

“This season, we haven’t had a single game called off.”

Last season, we were in a similar situation before the Manchester United game, with eight or nine academy players, and we lost [the game 0-9].”

Hasenhuttl believes that imposing a forfeit for canceling a game would serve as a sufficient deterrent to any clubs that are taking advantage of the current system.

“I believe the situation would be different if you didn’t have a squad, and the opponent scored 3-0, as in Tottenham’s case in the Uefa Conference League,” he continued, “but this rule cannot be changed during the season.”

“It’s how it is, and we’re in this situation now because games are being canceled.”

“It’s obvious that not everyone is pleased with the current situation.

“We’re still in the midst of the pandemic, but it’s not a deciding factor [in postponing games]at the moment.”

“This game cancellation situation cannot continue indefinitely.”

Hasenhuttl’s team was taken to extra time in the FA Cup at Swansea on Saturday, and he may look to make changes.

However, due to the absence of Tino Livramento, he will be without a right-back for the match against the Bees.

“Che Adams is available for selection,” he continued, “and no new covid cases have been discovered so far.”

Hopefully, it will continue to be like this.

Mohammed Salisu has also returned to the team following his suspension.

“We keep an eye on Tino on a daily basis.”

His reaction to his first steps in training has been nonexistent…

