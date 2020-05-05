Southampton starlet Will Smallbone on following in Gareth Bale and James Ward-Prowse’s footsteps

Will Smallbone, the latest graduate of Southampton’s famed academy, will not forget 2020 in a hurry.

It has been the year of his dream, goal-scoring full debut for his boyhood club in the FA Cup against Huddersfield and Premier League bow against Aston Villa.

But it will also be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic that has shocked the world.

From a career perspective, that has led to midfielder Smallbone’s encouraging early progress being temporarily curtailed and it is totally understandable that he describes that as ‘disappointing.’

They help produce good people as well as players at Southampton, though, and Smallbone is well aware of the bigger picture.

‘Some things are bigger than football and everyone’s health is the most important thing,’ said the 20 year-old Irish youngster tipped for big things. ‘It makes me feel very privileged to just be able to play football every day.’

Smallbone, who joined the club aged eight, was starting to live out his childhood dreams having started Southampton’s last two games before the season was shutdown.

But since the country was sent into lockdown, he has moved out of the flat he shared with under-23 midfielder Will Ferry and returned to the family home in Basingstoke.

Southampton’s Staplewood pitches have been replaced by the back garden and training sessions with the plans devised by the club.

Contact with teammates and staff is via WhatsApp and phone calls with different daily challenges and leaderboards keeping the competitive spirit high among Ralph Hasenhuttl’s squad while they are apart.

‘I’ve been alright in the 5k challenges and we do a 1k time trial and I’m doing well in them,’ he smiled. ‘My best 1k time was 3.18 and 5k, 19.40 was my best.’

The development Smallbone was hoping to make at this crucial stage of his career as a player is now having to happen to him as a person while football is on hold.

He is learning plenty about self-discipline having had to maintain his training level, good habits and push himself to improve away from the eyes of his coaches.

The current situation has also thrust Smallbone into scenarios that young players of previous generations would never have experienced.

Southampton’s squad were the first in the Premier League to agree a wage deferral to help protect the jobs of club staff, are contributing to the #PlayersTogether initiative while Smallbone has also been keeping up with the club’s support of the vulnerable and less fortunate via the work of their Saints Foundation.

He said: ‘I would never think I would have to be in these conversations. It’s a strange time. But we wanted to protect the staff working at the club and help out our community. Help out the people that help us. It is something we were keen to do so the fact we did it quickly was it was good.’

Smallbone has all the hallmarks of someone who could be the next perfect advert for Southampton’s academy – he grew up supporting the club after being introduced to football and Southampton by his dad Tony.

‘Gareth Bale would have been coming through and Theo Walcott when he first started out,’ Smallbone recalled.

‘I had a season ticket at St Mary’s. The first season [of that] we got relegated so it wasn’t the best but I watched them through the Championship and League One. To get back up to the Premier League was special.’

Smallbone was on Southampton’s books by then having been spotted playing for his local club Berg FC in Basingstoke.

‘When you turned up to training you see where the first team would have been training,’ he said. ‘They wouldn’t have been there at the time as we trained later in the evening but that’s the end goal and to go all the way through is unbelievable.

‘Maybe other club’s players don’t get the chances but at Saints they have got a rich history of giving people chances so you know that when you get to that age if you’re good enough that chance will come and it’s up to you to take it.’

Smallbone’s passing ability and reading of the game had marked him out as one-to-watch as he progressed through Southampton’s youth set up and caught Hasenhuttl’s eye too, earning him his big break against Huddersfield in January.

As Smallbone reflected on his journey to the first team the importance of Southampton’s academy was a recurring theme.

Coaches Andy Martino, Rob Edwards, Louis Carey and Craig Fleming were cited as key figures in Smallbone’s rise at differing stages along with his dad.

Club legend Matt Le Tissier, another one of Southampton’s own who he learned about from his dad and by watching his ‘unreal’ goals on Premier League years, is one of Smallbone’s favourite players.

Receiving one-on-one pep talks with current captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg next to the youth team boot room at Staplewood when he was an under-18 was another fond memory.

All the while current academy poster boy James Ward-Prowse has been someone Smallbone has admired.

‘Everyone talks about him because everyone is proud of him for getting there [to the first team] and I look up to him because he is a central midfielder as well, somebody I can look to, take bits out of his game to put into mine,’ Smallbone said.

‘He has been great through just talking to me before the games about how he dealt with things at his age and giving me good advice to take on.’

To his credit for one so young, Smallbone has already taken on a similar mentoring role with Cameron Bragg, an under-14 at Southampton whose story struck a chord.

‘I took him aside and had a long chat with him over lunch,’ explained Smallbone who had to overcome growing-related hamstring issues when he was 14.

‘Cameron plays in same position but was struggling with other players zooming past him in terms of build and growth spurts.

‘I sat down with him and spoke about how I dealt with that side of things and what to focus on. I wanted to do it because I never want to forget where I came from and got similar support and advice when I was coming through the ranks.’

It is only now due to football’s pause that Smallbone has had a chance to step back and reflect on his rise to this point and ‘pinch yourself’ moments like his Premier League debut.

He said: ‘Aston Villa have got great players like Jack Grealish. I remember, the first thing in the game he got in behind me and went on a run down the line.

‘It was an eye opener. If you switch off for one second these players can hurt you.’

He is eager to get back on the pitch and his upward curve but insisted: ‘Only when it is safe to do so. That is the right way to do it.’