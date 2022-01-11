Southampton vs Brentford: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as the Saints dazzle their new owners

Southampton vs Brentford: Player ratings, reactions, and analysis as Saints dazzle new owners

Dragan, it’s not always like this, but the Sport Republic men will have been ecstatic with what they saw.

Brentford 4-1 Southampton (Bednarek ‘5, Janelt ’23, Alvaro OG’37, Broja ’49, Adams ’70)

Southampton’s new owners got their first taste of Premier League football since the takeover when Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side defeated Brentford for their biggest league win of the season.

The Saints had gotten off to a flying start when James Ward-Prowse disproved Thomas Frank’s concerns about his set pieces by directing a training ground routine corner into the box, taking a light touch off Jan Bednarek’s head on its way in.

It was the England hopeful’s third assist in his last four games across all competitions, but Southampton’s lead was nearly doubled by a less familiar source.

Nathan Tella latched onto a misplaced header and raced the length of the Brentford half, only to be left alone before being snatched away by Pontus Jansson.

Brentford’s equalizer came against the run of play, with Southampton dominating the first 20 minutes and the Bees failing to make a single attempt.

When the opportunity arose, Vitaly Janelt seized it. He is rarely on the scoresheet, but when he is, it is usually as a result of something spectacular.

Janelt owes his goal to Bryan Mbeumo, who sped past Mohammed Salisu before teeing up the Frenchman for a powerful left-footed volley past Fraser Forster.

When the ball came to Ibrahima Diallo following another Ward-Prowse corner, he thought he had put Southampton back in front.

He had, but his scuffed long-range shot, which bounced in off the post, was chalked up as an Alvaro Fernandez own goal.

Alvaro attempted to redeem himself with a reaching save to deny Romain Perraud, and he came close to intervening with one foot when Armando Broja was through on goal.

Broja was able to angle his run and score Southampton’s third goal.

Che Adams, a substitute, got in on the act thanks to some more Brentford sloppiness in possession, bundling past an onrushing Alvaro after taking one touch off a long ball up the pitch.

