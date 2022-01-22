Southampton vs. Man City: Player ratings and reactions as Saints end City’s 12-game winning streak in the Premier League.

In the first half, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team had numerous opportunities to extend their lead before resuming the game with impressive poise.

Laporte 65′)

WWWWWWWWWWWWWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWDWD

Because of Pep Guardiola’s relentlessness, when Manchester City embarks on one of those months-long winning streaks, it often feels as if it will go on indefinitely.

Of course, nothing ever goes as planned, and even City is not without flaws.

Southampton, led by the immaculate Mohammed Salisu in defense, gave hope to the rest of the team by denying them.

To stop Manchester City in this form, an opposing team will need everything to go their way and will have to rely on some unexpected events.

Unprecedented events, such as a right-back scoring their first Premier League goal in their 67th appearance.

While Kyle Walker-Peters is regarded as an attack-minded full-back, his only career goals came in domestic cup thrashings of Rochdale and Newport County.

His third career goal came against far more prestigious opponents, and a beautifully executed outside-of-the-boot finish that swerved into the far corner was certainly appropriate for the occasion.

Not long after, Southampton had the ball in the net for the second time, when Chelsea-owned man-child Armando Broja steered a smart finish past Ederson, only for the offside flag to correctly come to City’s rescue.

Broja was causing a nuisance for his team, and if he had timed his run better, he would have gotten a penalty after being sent flying by Ederson’s meaty right paw.

The quality of City’s players meant that an equalizer was always a distinct possibility, regardless of how Southampton was playing.

Before halftime, Raheem Sterling should have equalized, but his casual finish from Phil Foden’s low cross was blocked by Fraser Forster’s massive frame.

Many teams in Southampton’s position would have used the second half as a defense vs. attack drill, but Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team is built differently.

After the restart, they attacked their opponents, with Broja forcing Ederson to make a crucial save as he raced through on goal before hitting the post from a corner, with Jan Bednarek lashing the rebound wild as the goal.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Southampton vs Man City: Player ratings and reaction as Saints end Premier League leaders’ 12-game winning run