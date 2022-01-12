Southampton’s hopes of a permanent transfer have been dashed as Chelsea’see Armando Broja as part of a future project.’

Southampton’s hopes of a permanent transfer have been dashed as Chelsea’see Armando Broja as part of future project’.

SOUTHAMPTON have been dealt a major setback in their pursuit of Chelsea’s Armando Broja on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old forward was the standout performer for the Saints in their 4-1 Premier League victory over Brentford last night.

In front of Southampton’s new owners, Dragan Solak and Henrik Kraft of the Sport Republic group, the Albanian capped his performance with a goal.

Broja moved to the South Coast on a season-long loan after signing a new five-year contract at Stamford Bridge last summer and has already scored seven goals.

As a result, Ralph Hasenhuttl, the company’s CEO, has stated that he wants to make the move permanent.

Southampton and their supporters, however, have received some bad news from Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea ‘are already planning with talented Armando Broja as part of their future project,’ according to him, effectively ending Saints’ hopes of signing the youngster.

Hasenhuttl said of the possibility of securing Broja on a permanent basis, “Sure, he likes it here.”

“He enjoys his time here.

It would be fantastic if he were our player; he appears to want to be with us at all times.

“In the meantime, he has a lot of fans.”

Broja spent last season on loan in Holland with Vitesse Arnhem, scoring five goals in 16 games in the Dutch top flight.

