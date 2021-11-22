Southgate signs a £6 million-per-year contract with England to put an end to doubts about his future as the country’s captain for the World Cup in 2022 and Euro 2024.

Southgate signs a £6 million-per-year contract with England to put an end to doubts about his future as the country’s captain for the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Euros.

GARETH SOUTHGATE has signed a £6 million contract extension that will keep him as England manager until 2024.

After leading England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, he led the Three Lions to their first major tournament final since 1966 at the Euros this summer.

Mark Bullingham, the FA’s chief executive, stated publicly that he wanted to bind Southgate as soon as they qualified for the Euros in June.

But Southgate, 51, waited until England’s World Cup qualification was assured – and depending on how well the team performs in Qatar, he could still leave the job after that tournament, as he wants to return to club management in the future.

“I am delighted that Steve (Round) and I have been able to extend our time in our respective roles,” Southgate said.

It’s still an incredible honor to lead this group.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Mark, (technical director) John (McDermott), and the Board for their support, as well as the players and support staff.”

“We have a fantastic opportunity in front of us, and I know they, as well as the fans, are all very excited about what this squad can accomplish in the future.”

Southgate’s previous contract paid him £3 million per year, but his new deal will pay him £6 million per year, plus bonuses.

Southgate succeeded Sam Allardyce as England manager in 2016 and has had a lot of success with the team.

He led the Three Lions to the World Cup final four in Russia before Croatia eliminated them.

Then he led England to their first major final since 1966 at Euro 2020, only to lose to Italy in a heartbreaking penalty shootout.

Southgate stated after England’s run to the final that he would not discuss his future until the team had secured their spot in Qatar.

With a 10-0 win over San Marino last week, the Three Lions qualified for the World Cup.

And now he’s put pen to paper to put an end to rumors that he’ll let his contract lapse until Qatar.

