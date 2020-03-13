Spain’s La Liga SUSPENDED for two weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

Spain’s La Liga has been suspended for a period of two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s second tier Segunda Division will also be postponed.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Spain’s top two football divisions, Primera Division (La Liga) and Segunda Division, would be suspended play for Matchdays 28 and 29, originally scheduled to be played on the weekends of March 13-15 and March 20-22 resepctively, due to the threat of the deadly coronavirus.

Spain has documented a total 2,277 cases of coronavirus and 55 deaths.

“La Liga has decided given the circumstances that have come to light this morning, such as the quarantine put in place at Real Madrid and possible positive cases at other clubs, to continue with the next phase of the protocol of action against COVID-19,”the league said in a statement.

“[I]t has been agreed that the competition will be suspended for the next two Matchdays,” the league said in a statement. Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines undertaken in the affected clubs and in other possible situations that may arise.

“As organiser of the competition, LaLiga has communicated the decision to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs.”

The news could affect momentum in the tight title run in between the league’s two top teams, leaders Barcelona and second placed Real Madrid, who are separated by just two points at the summit.

Real Madrid were due to take on Eibar and Valencia at home, while Barca faced a trip to mallorca followed by the visit of Leganes to Camp Nou.

Also on Wednesday, Real’s players were sent home for a period of 15 days isolation after a member of the club’s basketball team tested positive for the COVID19 virus, shutting down their entire training base.

Next week’s Barcelona versus Napoli Champions League game has already been confirmed as being played behind closed doors due to concerns over the disease.

The news may well put paid to Real’s Champions League last 1/16 return leg against Manchester City in England on Tuesday, according to quarantine rules.