Spanish FA back Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to play out this year’s final in front of fans

Spain could have back-to-back cup finals next season after the Spanish Football Federation reaffirmed its commitment to play the 2020 Copa del Rey final in a full stadium, even if it means postponing it until next year.

UEFA have been putting pressure on finalists Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to get the game played before August 3, in order to ensure the winner, or runner-up if the winner has already qualified through league position, take their place in the Europa League draw for next season.

But Spanish Federation have backed the two clubs’ desire to wait until it’s safe to play the game in front of a full-house.

Their statement said: ‘We fully share the desire of Athletic Club and Real Sociedad to play the final, when health and sports circumstances allow, with the presence of all those fans who wish to attend.’

The first ever all-Basque Copa del Rey was set for April 18 before the coronavirus led to its postponement. Around 50,000 supporters were set to travel the length of the country to watch the game in Seville.

Both clubs have said they do not want their special final played behind closed doors.

The Federation statement added: ‘We appreciate the decision and the joint request of both clubs and will articulate the necessary regulatory mechanisms so that the final is played at the appropriate time during the year 2020 or 2021.’

The final can be played next season as long as it takes place before the 2021 final is disputed.

The Federation’s stance will be welcomed by Athletic and Real Sociedad supporters though it stopped short of helping them fight for their place in Europe.

The Federation had said both finalists would go into the Europa League at the expense of the team finishing seventh in LaLiga.

That upset Valencia who are currently seventh in the table. UEFA will have to accept the Federation’s decision to delay the Copa del Rey final but will continue with plans to grant neither finalist their place in the Europa League.

Real Sociedad are currently placed fourth in LaLiga and should qualify for Europe regardless of how the rest of the season pans out.

One fan group, ‘Another Athletic is Possible’ issued a statement on social media on Saturday accusing UEFA of ‘arrogance’. And said between playing in Europe and playing the Copa del Rey final in front of fans the latter option would be the ‘clear preference’.