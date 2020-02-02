Spanish footballer gets red card reprieve after VAR check… only to return and get sent off AGAIN moments later (VIDEO)

Spanish footballer Cristobal managed to get two red cards in the space of three minutes amid bizarre scenes in the Spanish second tier match between CF Fuenlabrada and Girona on Sunday.

Fuenlabrada midfielder Cristobal was initially shown a straight red card in the 68th minute for challenging Girona’s Alex Granell with a high boot.

However, the referee subsequently reduced the sanction to a yellow card after checking the incident on the pitchside monitor – by which time Cristobal was already back in the Fuenlabrada dressing room, no doubt stewing on the decision.

The match official was forced to head down the tunnel to call the 35-year-old back onto the pitch, but once he was there the hot-headed Cristobal didn’t last long – immediately clashing with Granell again as the pair butted heads.

That earned a yellow card for the Girona man and also a second yellow for Cristobal, meaning he was handed his marching orders for a second time in the match.

Do we cry or laugh or both at this? Cristobal got sent off with a direct red. VAR overturns it, they have to go get him from the dressingroom.He comes back out, goes head to head with Stuani, gets his second yellow and sent off again 😂 pic.twitter.com/75zAC5FqPu — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) February 2, 2020

The incident can be seen in its entirety from the 1 hour 29 minute mark in the video below.

Girona won the game 1-0 thanks to Cristhian Stuani’s first-half strike, which saw the visitors pick up the three points and leap-frog Fuenlabrada in the Segunda Division table as they moved up to sixth.