Spanish GP qualifying results: Lewis Hamilton clinches yet another pole position with Sebastian Vettel dumped out in Q2

LEWIS HAMILTON has secured pole position for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

But Sebastian Vettel suffered further disappointment as he was knocked out in Q2.

Valtteri Bottas finished up in second and Max Verstappen came third after finishing 0.7s off the Mercedes.

After securing victory, Hamilton said: “Physically, its tough.

“It’s the fastest we’ve ever been round here so the forces through your body are pretty intense.

“Then you’re just trying to manage the tyres on your laps.

🏁 END OF QUALIFYING 🏁

TOP 10

Hamilton 📸

Bottas

Verstappen

Perez

Stroll

Albon

Sainz

Norris

Leclerc

Gasly #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/rHfzMVhHyt

“The first lap was decent, which did the job thankfully.

“I was here with the guys until at least 10pm last night just looking through the details and seeing where we can get better for the race.

“These Red Bulls are super fast.”

