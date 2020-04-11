Spanish sports put their relics up for auction

The shirt with which Llull won the last World Cup, Eurobasket champion medals, the elastic that Calderón used in the Final Four with Baskonia in 2005, the champion trophy of the last King’s Cup in basketball … all these objects and many more related to the history of Spanish sport in recent decades are available to any fan in an auction organized by the ACB in favor of the fight against Covid-19.

Under the slogan “The best assistance”, the ACB has managed to find the complicity of dozens of athletes and personalities from the show to put up for auction some of the relics of Spanish sport with the aim of raising funds that will go to the campaign #NuestraMejorVictoria de Red Cross, sponsored by Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal.

In total, 92 objects have been donated that are already in the auction so that any fan can bid for them. Among the list of treasures, there are shirts like the one Rudy Fernández used in the NBA math contest or the one worn by «Chacho» Rodríguez the day he broke the ACB record for assists. They have also donated medals and trophies of the Copa del Rey champion, signed balls that made history, fetish objects from the locker room or sneakers that the players used in key matches of their career. There is everything and for all tastes and pockets. [Vea aquí los 92 objetos a subasta]. Most of the auctioned targets will finish their bids today, Saturday, at 8.45 pm, although some will continue until tomorrow.

For now, the shirt with which Nadal won Roland Garros 2019 is being the most coveted object (already exceeds 10,000 euros), while the jumpsuit worn by Carlos Sainz in 2018 reaches almost 5,000. Sneakers signed by Kobe Bryant (more than 4,000 euros) or the shirt with which Llull won the last World Cup (more than 3,000) are also very well priced.

The ACB itself will hold a gala today to promote the auction in which the protagonists will be contacted to explain the sentimental and historical value of the donated object. Gala that you can follow here live.

In addition to the auction, the ACB has created a row 0 so that everyone who wants to can join the fight against the coronavirus. Among all those who contribute, they will raffle some Stephen Curry sneakers (ES10 2100 8637 6602 0017). .