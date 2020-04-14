SPD health experts: “If football gets an extra sausage, there will be resentment”

The corona crisis brings football to its knees. From the district league to the Champions League, the ball rests – and that will continue for months if it goes according to the health expert of the SPD, Karl Lauterbach. Lauterbach was a guest on Sunday morning in the “Doppelpass”, the soccer talk show by Sport1. There he made statements that German professional football would not like to hear.

Lauterbach believes that the plans to continue the Bundesliga season with ghost games as soon as possible in order to secure the (survival) important TV revenues are unrealistic in the coming months: “I think autumn could be played again if we then have enough tests and nobody feels that something is being taken away from you. ” Lauterbach thus alluded to the fact that rapid tests are currently not sufficiently available and it will take a while until they are available in large numbers.

Lauterbach: Logistically, ghost games are possible

For the remaining games, a five-digit number of tests was necessary and as long as these were scarce, football could not expect any exceptional treatment. “If football gets an extra sausage, there will be resentment among the population,” warned Lauterbach. In addition, the 2nd and 3rd leagues as well as the women’s Bundesliga were not taken into account in the whole mind games.

Lauterbach also referred to the question of justice. Football could not expect any preferential treatment compared to other industries: “In my view, that would not be justifiable, especially not towards companies that are also waiting for easing, but which we cannot promise.”

Other experts are also skeptical

From a logistical point of view, he thinks it is possible to play ghost games, but it is very complex and difficult to convey to the public. The pros would have to be “tested several times before the games to see if they had any genetic material in their smear,” said Lauterbach. And: “For this, a large test battery would have to be carried out for all players.”

In addition to the logistical problems, he also sees medical arguments against the resumption of gaming in the next few months: “I think that it would be very difficult to organize the ghost games in such a way that the health of the players would be protected. Through contact sports virus transmission is unavoidable when someone is infected, “he said. “Imagine the following catastrophic situation: We let the Bundesliga roll on again and there are more cases again”.

Lauterbach is not the first expert to confront soccer with unpleasant predictions. Virologist Christian Drosten recently said in the star-Interview that it is highly unlikely that professional games will be closed to the public in the coming months. The virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit from the Bernhard Nocht Institute in Hamburg sees things similarly. One has to say goodbye to it. It is not realistic that the season can end, he said in March.

Sources: “Sport1”, “Spiegel”, NDR