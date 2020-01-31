Speedy winger Louis Rees-Zammit can be the new George North

Louis Rees-Zammit can be the new George North for Wales in the Six Nations, according to his more senior team-mates.

The 18-year-old Gloucester winger could make his Test debut for Wayne Pivac’s side against Italy on Saturday.

And Justin Tipuric can see the comparisons with North – who also made his bow as a teenager back in 2010.

‘There is a lot of talk about that with the way they both are the size they both are,’ said the flanker of Rees-Zammit, 6ft 3in and North, 6ft 4in.

‘They both have speed and talent so I can understand why people have put them in the same bracket.

‘I’m sure they’ll be putting their own different marks on things, but to be in that company isn’t too bad.’

And Tipuric has been impressed with young Rees-Zammit in training.

‘When someone said the other day he was born in 2001 I nearly fainted!’ he added.

‘It made me feel old that’s for sure, but he’s very talented and one thing you can say for sure is he’s got it in bundles. You can see it on the pitch.

‘You don’t want to give him too much room because he’ll make you look stupid.’

Josh Adams, who was the top try-scorer in the World Cup with seven, has been sharing a room with his wing-rival and is wary of Rees-Zammit’s talent.

‘For anyone who is playing regularly there’s always someone coming up who’s scoring tries, playing well and it’s up to the boys who get the opportunity to make sure they put in a strong performance to keep their shirts,’ said the 24-year-old who wants to see his fellow flyer do well.

‘Louis is still eligible to play for the U20s! It’s crazy. I would say take as much advice as you can on board, enjoy it, embrace it.

‘If he can be a better player each time he comes off the training field he’ll set himself up nicely.’ Attack coach Stephen Jones remained coy on whether Rees-Zammit would be picked for the Italy game, though.

‘He is a wonderful talent, and we’ve already seen that with his performances for Gloucester.

‘He’s very, very exciting on the ball, with a huge amount of gas.

‘He is a pleasure to work with as well. He is a good person who wants to better himself. He just gives us great options.’