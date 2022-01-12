‘Spiderman: Can’t Win At Home’ – Perplexed onlookers notice a Spurs supporter dressed as Spiderman ahead of Rudiger’s Chelsea debut.

‘Spiderman: Can’t Win At Home’ – Perplexed viewers notice a Spurs fan dressed as Spiderman before Rudiger’s Chelsea debut.

A Tottenham fan dressed up as Spider-Man for their League Cup semi-final match against Chelsea, which left fans perplexed.

And the superhero-obsessed fan had the best seat in the house as Antonio Rudiger put the Blues up 1-0.

CFC has a chance to reach the Carabao Cup final!

Pierluigi Gollini is beaten to the corner by Antonio Rudiger, giving the visitors a 3-0 aggregate lead! pic.twitter.comNwJy0yGLUA

It increased their overall lead to 3-0 and put Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Wembley final.

However, just before the game, fans on Twitter couldn’t stop themselves from questioning the Spidey who was casually watching from the stands.

“SpiderMan – Can’t Win At Home,” one said.

“Just saw a spurs fan dressed in a spiderman suit, so we deserve to get slapped tonight,” another said.

“Spurs are so bad that Spiderman can’t even help them,” one added.

“That’s exactly what Tottenham deserve for allowing that grown man who is standing by the corner flag dressed as Spiderman but without the mask into the stadium,” another added.

Tom Holland, the current Spider-Man actor, is a huge Spurs fan, which may explain the bizarre match day attire.

Holland also met PSG forward Kylian Mbappe while promoting the new blockbuster ‘No Way Home.’

He had the audacity to ask Mbappe to join Tottenham, but was met with a resounding no.

“No, impossible,” Mbappe replied with a chuckle.

“That’s impossible!” exclaims the narrator.