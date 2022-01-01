Sporting directors in the Premier League have emerged as the unsung heroes of the transfer window.

Although the transfer window is open, much of the work is done behind the scenes by sporting directors, who do the following.

Norwich City had to make a decision when they sold an Academy prospect earlier this season.

Spend the money on player wages or transfers for the first team, or look to the future in the face of mounting pressure to compete in the Premier League?

Because the Canaries lack a billionaire backer and success must be sustainable, a decision was made to invest the extra funds in a £250,000 state-of-the-art training aid called the Soccerbot360 at their Colney base.

Ralf Rangnick made the computerized football simulator famous when he introduced it at RB Leipzig, and Borussia Dortmund swears by their own version.

Norwich City will be the first club in England to implement the system, which will be used for all age groups beginning with under-9s.

It’s the kind of call that’s increasingly dominating boardroom discussions, especially with Norwich struggling at the bottom of the Premier League.

Do we go for broke now, or do we think long-term?

It’s a conversation that gets to the heart of the sporting director’s job, which has grown in importance in English football after years of suspicion.

In the Premier League, 18 clubs have someone in that position, with another – Newcastle – on the verge of doing so.

Fans are familiar with most of their names, but they avoid the spotlight and prefer to keep a low profile.

But, as we approach the transfer window, it’s worth remembering that, before the player’s jazzy announcement video lands on Twitter, sporting directors and their teams will have done a significant amount of the heavy lifting.

“The director of football role was not well understood in previous generations – in fact, we got away from the term because of the negative connotations it had and tried to include technical or sporting director,” says Mike Rigg, the founder and executive director of the Association of Sporting Directors (ASD).

“Now people see how big it is.

