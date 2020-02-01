Sporting Lisbon release the full details of £68m deal to take Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon have taken the unusual step of releasing the full details of Manchester United’s staggering £68million deal to sign their captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder is expected to put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Old Trafford after his protracted move was all sealed but sealed on Wednesday evening.

The big-money signing comes as a huge boost to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who continue to struggle in the Premier League with a second consecutive season in the Champions League looking likely at present.

And ahead of the transfer being officially completed, Sporting have revealed the full details of Fernandes’ £68m move – with United paying an initial fee of £46.6m upfront.

The Lisbon side could also be due a maximum of around £21m in add-ons depending on both the player’s and United’s displays during his time in Manchester.

Sporting will cash in on £4.2m in appearance-related bonuses and the same figure if United end up securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

United will also hand over another £12.6m if the 25-year-old wins any ‘individual player prizes’. And finally the agent will receive £4.6m in fees.

Sporting also revealed that they have inserted a 10% sell on clause if United end up offloading him in the future.

Fernandes was at the head office of Sporting on Wednesday afternoon to terminate his contract with the Portuguese club.

He recorded a goodbye message to Sporting fans before making his way to Tires Airport to fly in a private jet to Manchester for his medical.

He was filmed by Portuguese television channels arriving at the airport and on the tarmac prior to boarding the plane.

A statement released by United on Wednesday afternoon read: ‘Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

‘The deal is subject to a medical and the agreement of personal terms.’