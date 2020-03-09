SPORTS AGENDA: Coronavirus threat hits Andy Murray’s plan for return

Andy Murray still holds out hope of making his comeback at the Miami Open later this month — providing it does not become tennis’s first significant tournament to fall victim to coronavirus.

Miami officials have cancelled the popular Ultra music festival that was due to take place beforehand, and a carnival in the Little Havana area has also been postponed.

Organisers are still working on the basis that the Masters event at the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium, featuring all the world’s top men and women and beginning on March 23, can survive, but the situation is moving fast.

The season’s third Masters event — next month’s Monte Carlo Open — could also be under threat, partly because it attracts thousands of fans every day from just across the border in northern Italy.

The first home fixture for David Beckham’s Miami football franchise takes place next weekend, although that is located 30 miles north of the city in Fort Lauderdale.

The BBC’s obsession with attracting a younger audience continues and Sports Agenda can reveal staff have now been ordered to attend mandatory training so they can engage better with the youth market.

A recent email sent by director of sport Barbara Slater also offers the opportunity to ‘meet the audience in person and find out what they want from us’.

Slater admits targeting those aged 16 to 34 has resulted in the broadcaster making some ‘tough calls’, which presumably refers to the axing of highly-regarded journalists and insightful programmes in favour of dumbed-down tosh.

Some of the sessions, part of the ‘Looking Forward skills development programme’, are due to take place in the Tracy Beaker room at Broadcasting House.

Slater adds the BBC has ‘laid down a strong platform of high quality coverage backed by a targeted shift’.

Wasserman’s purchase of Key Sports Management last week is a major talking point in the world of football agents.

How much longer giants Wasserman can keep some of the prized assets they have paid for, though, remains to be seen.

Wasserman spent an undisclosed sum to acquire Key and their stable of more than 90 players, which includes Jamie Vardy, Tyrone Mings, Joe Gomez, Theo Walcott and Harvey Barnes.

The purchase has been likened by industry insiders to two rival football teams agreeing to join forces. The contrasting approaches of the two companies is a source of contention for key players and staff. Sports Agenda understands some players were not made aware of the deal until after the announcement.

A number of stars have been described as unhappy at the situation, which is sure to be music to the ears of rival agencies.

Football clubs are facing a kit crisis due to the coronavirus.

A number of factories in China which manufacture materials for replica jerseys and training gear have closed because of the outbreak.

Talks are ongoing with clubs amid concern that their new-season ranges will not be manufactured or shipped in time for the big kick-off.

The scenario presents a series of issues, not least the fact that new sponsors who have signed deals will expect their branding to be on next season’s kit.

While many of the top clubs use Asian manufacturers outside China, some rely on materials and accessories produced by the country most affected by the virus epidemic.

There has been communication with officials at a number of Premier League and Championship clubs warning of delays and those sides are monitoring the situation.

Cheltenham racecourse’s move to banish ticket touts from the Festival and their other meetings has become a blueprint which other venues, including Wembley, have been studying. It is now planned to extend the crackdown to the whole of Cheltenham, in collaboration with the council.

Ian Renton, regional director for Cheltenham and the Jockey Club’s south west division, said: ‘We are working closely with the police and Cheltenham Borough Council to see whether the injunction in place at the racecourse could be extended to the town.

‘That is something we will look at over the next year or two. It’s in everyone’s interest to remove touting.’

Betting exchange Betfair, who make their money by taking commission on winning bets matched on their website, put up a market on whether the Cheltenham Festival would go ahead when the threat of coronavirus became apparent.

By Sunday morning ‘Will Cheltenham go ahead?’ had become the most viewed market in the history of the exchange, as well as becoming the biggest ever horseracing ‘special’ market, with more than £3.45million matched.

Manchester United are pulling out the stops to find a shirt sponsor to replace Chevrolet, whose deal expires at the end of next season.

Officials have been sending replicas of their red jersey to potential partners with their brand names on the front.

US car manufacturer Chevrolet signed a £450m deal which started in 2014. They are unlikely to feel they got value for money over a fallow period in United’s recent history. Insiders say sending out prototype shirts is becoming common among Premier League clubs.

GB Snowsport nominating Johan Eliasch for International Ski Federation president could backfire as he is a close associate of Prince Andrew.

However, if Eliasch is elected perhaps his under-fire pal could put in a word for him with the chair of the nominations commission for new IOC members — the Princess Royal.

Contributors: Marcus Townend, Mike Dickson and Adrian Kajumba