Sports Fans React to the Viral Photo of the Ugly Olympics Facility

Sports Fans React to a Viral Photo of an Ugly Olympic Facility
The Winter Olympics in Beijing have been in full swing for a few days, but a recent photo has enraged some fans.
NBC recently cut to some freestyle skiing during its coverage, and there are a few massive smokestacks in the background.
Even though there isn’t any smoke coming from them in this shot, it’s still not a good look.
Ugly Olympics Facility Photo Goes Viral: Sports Fans React
Ugly Olympics Facility Photo Goes Viral: Sports Fans React
If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations. What American city should now consider a bid? pic.twitter.com/RIgMT0XnX1
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 8, 2022
China really built their skiing event next to a Red Alert 2 power plant array lmao https://t.co/y2qUelUoIR
— The Lanzadorian (@BenLanza) February 8, 2022
Seeing this convinces me that Central IL can host the winter games. Events in Peoria, BloNo, Chambana, and Springfield. Cross country skiing on Route 66. https://t.co/VqQICgwtEd
— DeLoss Jahnke (@delossjahnke) February 8, 2022
Cleveland https://t.co/iI6h2O0sB6
— Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) February 8, 2022
Clairton https://t.co/98mlhmFD4g
— Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) February 8, 2022
Gary, Indiana get that olympic bid ready! https://t.co/kbVr2dBy4A
— Athena (@BaronessAthena) February 8, 2022
Saugus – it’s time a true Olympic tourney was held at HockeyTown USA. https://t.co/wmaDiKiuuF
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2022
Say what you will, I think it’s cool that China was like “what if we hosted the Olympics but it was bad on purpose?” https://t.co/qwEAnUDHaf
— Josh Shope (@joshshope) February 8, 2022
Jersey City, NJ https://t.co/IZeXq5q9Q8
— Vincent Di Virgilio (@VIPvinnyD) February 8, 2022
Congrats to north Jersey on hosting the 2026 Winter Games https://t.co/jduUQV5vqM
— Joe Rickles (@JoeRickles) February 8, 2022
Garden City, KS https://t.co/4MyHfnBSj1
— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) February 8, 2022