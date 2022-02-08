Sports Fans React to the Viral Photo of the Ugly Olympics Facility

Sports Fans React to a Viral Photo of an Ugly Olympic Facility

The Winter Olympics in Beijing have been in full swing for a few days, but a recent photo has enraged some fans.

NBC recently cut to some freestyle skiing during its coverage, and there are a few massive smokestacks in the background.

Even though there isn’t any smoke coming from them in this shot, it’s still not a good look.

Ugly Olympics Facility Photo Goes Viral: Sports Fans React

If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations. What American city should now consider a bid? pic.twitter.com/RIgMT0XnX1 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 8, 2022

China really built their skiing event next to a Red Alert 2 power plant array lmao https://t.co/y2qUelUoIR — The Lanzadorian (@BenLanza) February 8, 2022

Seeing this convinces me that Central IL can host the winter games. Events in Peoria, BloNo, Chambana, and Springfield. Cross country skiing on Route 66. https://t.co/VqQICgwtEd — DeLoss Jahnke (@delossjahnke) February 8, 2022

Gary, Indiana get that olympic bid ready! https://t.co/kbVr2dBy4A — Athena (@BaronessAthena) February 8, 2022

Saugus – it’s time a true Olympic tourney was held at HockeyTown USA. https://t.co/wmaDiKiuuF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2022

Say what you will, I think it’s cool that China was like “what if we hosted the Olympics but it was bad on purpose?” https://t.co/qwEAnUDHaf — Josh Shope (@joshshope) February 8, 2022

Jersey City, NJ https://t.co/IZeXq5q9Q8 — Vincent Di Virgilio (@VIPvinnyD) February 8, 2022