Sports Illustrated features the Georgia Championship on the cover.

The Georgia Championship is featured on the Sports Illustrated cover.

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions for the first time since 1980.

They defeated Alabama’s Crimson Tide, 33-18, on Monday night.

By playing complementary football, the Bulldogs were able to end their 41-year title drought.

Not only was Georgia’s defense unstoppable all night, but Stetson Bennett also threw some big passes.

He threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated has released a special cover to commemorate Georgia’s championship season.

Fans of the University of Georgia can purchase this Sports Illustrated cover for (dollar)15.99 plus (dollar)4.00 for shipping and handling.

Here’s how it looks on the front: