Sports minister promises to address issue of betting and gambling within football

Sports minister Nigel Adams has condemned football’s ‘dependency’ on gambling – and has vowed to address the issue in an ‘imminent’ review of industry laws.

In a wide-ranging interview with Sportsmail, Adams has expressed his serious concerns over clubs relying on money from betting companies.

And he has confirmed sponsorship and advertising deals with such firms will form part of the government’s review of the Gambling Act, which will begin within weeks.

‘There is far too much of a dependency on betting and gambling money within football,’ said Mr Adams. ‘I appreciate finances aren’t brilliant at a lot of the clubs but they need to be mindful of the impact that these sort of deals have on vulnerable people, who could potentially have an issue with gambling.

‘It’s right that in the new review of the Gambling Act, we will look at all these issues. I’m sure the link between gambling and football will form part of the review, which is going to be quite imminent.’

Mr Adams’ comments are the furthest a government minister has gone in criticising the overall relationship between football and the gambling industry. The issue flared up earlier this month when the Daily Mail revealed the FA had sold streaming rights of the FA Cup to seven betting websites. They included Bet365, who only made matches available to watch if customers placed a bet or put a deposit in an account.

In the wake of the streaming scandal, Mr Adams held crisis talks with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham. Bookies then waived their exclusive rights and agreed to allow games to be shown for free on other platforms.

The review of the 2005 Gambling Act is likely to look at whether there should be a ban on betting firms becoming a club’s shirt sponsor. Under current laws, only tobacco products are forbidden on kits.

‘There is nothing off the table,’ admitted Mr Adams, who recently met Peter Shilton to discuss the England legend’s 45-year struggle with a gambling addiction. ‘I am not going to start telling you what a review is going to say that we’ve not done yet. But given what happened a couple of weeks ago, which the Daily Mail uncovered, the online streaming of FA Cup matches, that is another example of how problematic this area is.

‘It’s right that there should be an option for people to view these games without having to place a bet. That was the scandalous bit of the whole enterprise. The FA are aware of the issue around gambling dependency in football. It’s an ongoing piece of work.’

As revealed by Sportsmail last year, the governing bodies of football, cricket, rugby union, rugby league and tennis want the government to impose a sports levy – or gambling tax – on bookies’ profits, which could be ploughed back into grassroots sport. Speaking on a visit to the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, Mr Adams added: ‘Anything fiscal is a matter for the treasury and the chancellor. But as I say, there is nothing off the table.’

EFL clubs, in particular, rely on money from gambling and there have been two high-profile controversial cases this season. Wayne Rooney’s move to Derby was funded by 32Red, and Huddersfield were fined by the FA after wearing a Paddy Power sash on their shirt for a stunt.

Mr Adams previously described the Rooney deal as ‘crafty’ and this week met new EFL chairman Ricky Parry to discuss financial issues. Last month, Parry opened the door to introducing a potential salary cap amid concerns over the sustainability of spending in the EFL. And Mr Adams said: ‘I don’t think anything should be off the table with football either.

‘The biggest issue is player salaries, that’s what crucifies clubs. It’s right that EFL have a look at all issues, including salaries. I am encouraged by Rick Parry’s words that they are going to be having a much deeper review into that.’

Another issue Mr Adams has vowed to tackle in football is racism. And he has acknowledged a recent plea from the PFA to strengthen punishments for fans found guilty of racist offences at matches, including jail sentences.

‘Racism is a scourge, it’s a cancer and it’s something we have to absolutely stamp out,’ said the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty, who was appointed as sports minister last July. ‘I think that the justice authorities, the CPS, when they have evidence presented to them, they need to take action.

‘If it takes somebody being prosecuted and banged up… it’s a crime. It is an offence already and we need to make sure that justice is seen to be carried out. Some prosecutions with proper sentencing will help. And players are absolutely right to be able to take it into their own hands if they want to walk off the pitch – it might take that as well.’

An EFL Spokesman said: ‘The EFL continues to enjoy an open and regular dialogue with the Government and relevant stakeholders regarding football’s ongoing relationship with the gambling industry.

‘It remains the EFL’s view that the gambling industry should make a financial contribution back into football, given the significant revenues it generates from our matches without bearing any of the associated costs. This is currently being achieved through commercial partnerships with the EFL and a number of our member Clubs. However, it is important that such arrangements are delivered in a responsible manner.

‘With over £40 million a season paid by the sector to the League and its Clubs, it continues to be an important part of the EFL’s financial model alongside a domestic broadcasting deal worth a £119m year and a number of other key revenue streams including ticketing, sponsorship and negotiated solidarity payments achieved through the sale of media rights.’