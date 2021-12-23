Sports Quiz of the Year 2021: Put your knowledge of sporting highs and lows from the previous 12 months to the test.
THE YEAR HAS BEEN FULL OF SPORTING DRAMA, BUT HOW WELL DID YOU FOLLOW IT?
With his fiendishly tricky sports quiz of 2021, SunSport’s DAVE BROMAGE tests your knowledge…
1. Cheltenham a.k.a. Cheltenham b.k.a.
2. a) Burnley a) Burnley b) Burnley c)
Dean Smith (number three)
4. d) Tom Brady – he has more Super Bowl rings than any other player (six with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers);
Great Ouse (number 5)
Snooker is the sixth sport on the list.
The Welsh Open was won by No. 81 in the world.
7. d) Bednarek – the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick.
8. a) The last time Scotland won at Twickenham was 38 years ago.
Dustin Johnson’s full house of five Ryder Cup points was the first by an American since 1979, Emma Raducanu was the last British woman to win a Slam before Virginia Wade in 1977, and England’s 10-0 win over San Marino was the first time they had scored in double figures against the United States since 1964.
a)
Rachael Blackmore celebrates her Grand National victory.
ten
Ryan Mason, the interim manager of Tottenham Hotspur,
11. b) Sunderland won the EFL Trophy in 2020-21 the day after Salford won the postponed 2019-20 final.
In the week before the final, Gary Neville fired manager Richie Wellens.
12. a) Became the fastest player in Super League history to score a try.
13
David De Gea is a goalkeeper who currently plays for Manchester United
the fourteenth
Phil Mickelson is a professional golfer.
15
Finland is a country in Northern Europe.
number sixteen
Luke Shaw is a British actor.
17th.
Priti Patel and Tyrone Mings
Jonny Brownlee (18. d)
19. a) Backflip from a 360 degree angle
20. c) 12 (Jason is seven years old, Laura is five years old)
21. c) His ex-girlfriend, Reanne Evans
In The Hundred, 22. b) Cricket
twenty-third
In a match against Emma Raducanu, she won five games in a row.
Ellie Robinson (number 24. b)
No. 25.
Stefanos Tsitsipas: Andy Murray
27.
Chris Jordan (Christ Church, Barbados) is a musician from Barbados.
Russian 27. d)
number 28
Rachael Blackmore rode Honeysuckle, Telmesomethinggirl, and Bob Olinger to victory at Cheltenham.
number 29
This year, they were all in court (on charges of murder, drug trafficking, running a drug ring, and storming the US Capitol, respectively).
30. b) Joe Calzaghe, a famous Welshman who was born in London.
Since 2007, Spoty’s winners have come from Edinburgh, Cardiff, Northern Ireland’s Moneyglass, Douglas on the Isle of Man, Belgium’s Ghent, Glasgow, Somalia’s Mogadishu, New Zealand’s Christchurch, and now Toronto, Canada.
From 1998 to 2007, all ten winners were born in the United Kingdom.
- Which League Two side came close to knocking Manchester City out of January’s FA Cup fourth round before conceding three goals in the last nine minutes?
a) Cheltenham Town
b) Newport County
c) Scunthorpe United
d) Exeter City
- Which team ended Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten Premier League home run in January, sparking six straight Anfield defeats for Jurgen Klopp’s side?
a) Burnley
b) Fulham
c) West Brom
d) Manchester City
- Which top-flight manager got a red card in January for asking the fourth official: “Did you get juggling balls for Christmas?”
a) Pep Guardiola
b) Jose Mourinh
c) Sean Dyche
d) Dean Smith
- Who in February won a record seventh Super Bowl?
a) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
b) New England Patriots
c) Pittsburgh Steelers
d) Tom Brady
- The Boat Race was not held on the Thames this year. On what river did Oxford and Cambridge race instead?
a) Severn
b) Trent
c) Great Ouse
d) Test
- Jordan Brown defied odds of 750-1 to win a title in what?
a) Snooker
b) Darts
c) Boxing
d) Golf
- Which player scored an own goal, conceded a penalty and got sent off in Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to Manchester United?
a) Alexandre Jankewitz
b) Jannik Vestergaard
c) Kyle Walker-Peters
d) Jan Bednarek.
- Before 2021, which of the following HAD happened within the last 40 years?
a) Scotland’s rugby union team beating England at Twickenham
b) An American golfer scoring a maximum five points in the Ryder Cup
c) A Brit woman winning a tennis Grand Slam tournament
d) England’s men’s football team netting ten goals in a game
- Who said: “I don’t feel male or female right now. I don’t even feel human.”?
- Which interim manager became the first man under 30 to take charge of a Premier League side?
- What happened the day after Salford lifted the EFL Trophy?
a) They broke lockdown rules with an open-top bus ride
b) Sunderland lifted the EFL Trophy
c) Manager Richie Wellens was sacked
d) Gary Neville got a tattoo of the Papa John’s logo
- Hull KR’s Ben Crooks did what seven seconds into April’s Super League match with Huddersfield?
a) Scored a try
b) Got sent off
c) Ruptured a testicle
d) Kicked the ball into a spectator’s face
- Who missed the penalty which saw Manchester United lose the Europa League final to Villarreal?
- Who became the oldest winner of a golf Major with victory in the USPGA at the age of 50?
- Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener — against which side?
- Who gave England an early lead in the Euro 2020 final . . . before Italy came back to equalise and win on penalties?
- Who tweeted this . . . and in reply to whom? “You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens.”
- Name the Team GB star who said: “Olympics? Completed it!”
a) Adam Peaty
b) Jason Kenny
c) Tom Daley
d) Jonny Brownlee
- Charlotte Worthington won Olympic gold in the BMX freestyle. What trick did she pull off in the final that had never before been landed in competition by a woman?
a) 360 backflip
b) 180 bikeflip
c) 540 cab
d) reverse ninja drop
- Jason and Laura Kenny both had golden summers in Tokyo — how many Olympic gold medals do they now have between them?
a) 9
b) 10
c) 12
d) 14
- Who did Mark Allen face in the British Open snooker?
a) His brother
b) His cousin
c) His ex
d) His coach
- London Spirit, Welsh Fire and Birmingham Phoenix are all teams in which sport?
a) Ice Hockey
b) Cricket
c) Netball
d) Basketball
- What did Georgian tennis ace Mariam Bolkvadze do at the US Open that nobody else managed?
- Which Paralympic swimmer said: “I remember saying, ‘If I have to crawl to the block on my hands and knees, I’ll do it’. I’m just so proud of myself for getting this far as I’ve been in agony this whole year. And this is a story of triumph. This is not a story of defeat.”?
a) Ellie Simmonds
b) Ellie Robinson
c) Maisie Summers-Newton
d) Bethany Firth
- Who complained: “The toilet’s right there. What’s he doing in there? It’s never once taken me that long to go to the toilet ever.”?
- Ben Stokes pulled out of the T20 World Cup on mental health grounds but England still had in their squad a Christ Church-born medium-fast bowler who emigrated to the UK as a teenager. Name him.
- Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the Formula One world title. In which of these grands prix this season did the two NOT crash into each other?
a) Saudi Arabian
b) British
c) Italian
d) Russian
- Which 2021 sports star links a vine of the genus Lonicera, the first line of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s hit Shallow, and the last victim of Billy The Kid?
- Apart from being ex-Olympians, what in 2021 linked Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar, Aussie kayaker Nathan Baggaley, Aussie swimmer Scott Miller and US swimmer Klete Keller?
- Toronto-born Emma Raducanu won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. Apart from Lewis Hamilton, who was the last English-born winner of SPOTY?
a) Ryan Giggs
b) Joe Calzaghe
c) Zara Tindall
d) Bradley Wiggins