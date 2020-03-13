Sports stars vs coronavirus: What are famous athletes doing amid the pandemic? (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

After swathes of international sports events were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, sport stars have taken to social media to share videos to battle the doom and gloom caused by the pandemic.

Many athletes whose competitive schedule has been seriously affected by the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease continue to train in the hopes that the pandemic will be over soon.

Russian figure skating champions Alina Zagitova and Alena Kostornaia have shared videos of their obstacle training session, saying that they continue working despite an enforced pause in competitions.

The 16-year-old Kostornaia, who has won numerous major events this season, including the European Championships, said that she has not been upset by the cancellation of World Championships in Montreal, Canada, where she could have grabbed a maiden world crown.

“Unfortunately, due to the virus situation, we were not able to show our programs in Montreal, but we are not upset and continue to work,” Kostornaia wrote, sharing the video of her training.

Reigning Olympic champion Zagitova, who put her professional career on hold in the autumn, shared a similar video where she effortlessly coped with the obstacle line.

The skater has resumed intense training since January, triggering speculation over her possible return to competitive skating.

On Thursday, the International Skating Union (ISU) cancelled the world figure skating championship in Canada due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Russian Olympic synchronized swimming champion Vlada Chigireva – who is getting ready to take part in her second straight Summer Games, assuming it’s not canceled – said that the team has been contacted by psychologists to check whether the recent coronavirus news has affected the squad’s spirit.

“Competitions have been cancelled, but training continues,” Chigireva wrote on social media.

“Today we underwent a regular medical check during which psychologists asked us whether our spirit has been affected by the latest news.

“I confidently said ‘No, it hasn’t’. Every athlete hopes for the best and believes that his dreams will come true. That’s why we continue to work.”

Over in the world of football, PSG star Kylian Mbappe has shared a picture of himself wearing a face mask after he tested negative for coronavirus.

The 21-year-old added a hashtag #CoronaOut to the Instagram post.

Football, like other sports the world over, has seen a wave of cancelations and postponements of major events and leagues in recent days.

World Cup winner Mbappe was tested for coronavirus on Tuesday as a precaution amid the growing spread of the illness across Europe.

While he tested negative, others have not been so fortunate, with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani contracting the illness, as well as Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.