Sportsmail’s Kevin Quigley is shortlisted for TWO prizes at the SJA British Sports Journalism awards

Sportsmail photographer Kevin Quigley has been shortlisted in two categories for the SJA British Sports Journalism awards this year.

The snapper has compiled a rich portfolio of incredible images over the last 12 months and his entries come from the world of boxing.

He is up for both the Specialist Sports Portfolio prize and also the award for Sports Picture of the year. The Portfolio comprises of an array of images, from Anthony Joshua’s roaring celebration after victory over Andy Ruiz as he stares down the camera lens, to Tyson Fury’s gruesome cut suffered against Otto Wallin.

The shot chosen to contend in the Sports Picture of the year category is of AJ landing a massive right hand on Ruiz, with beads of sweat captured spraying off the Mexican’s head.

There are also striking snaps of steam rising from the body of Billy Joe Saunders and a great long shot of Daniel Dubiois v Razvan Cojanu at the Royal Albert Hall. Have a scroll through the pictures below to see for yourself.